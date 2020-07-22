Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Fresnillo from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.