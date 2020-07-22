Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

