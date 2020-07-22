Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($99.16) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.60 ($92.81).

ETR:FME opened at €78.14 ($87.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($91.12).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

