Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FREQ. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frequency Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $661.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $80,006.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $352,779.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,452 shares of company stock worth $1,489,209. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

