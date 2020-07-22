freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €24.50 ($27.53) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.10 ($22.58) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($21.46) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.76 ($21.08).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA FNTN opened at €14.77 ($16.59) on Wednesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($36.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.14.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.