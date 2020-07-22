Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 103,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

