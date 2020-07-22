Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 250 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50.

On Monday, May 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

