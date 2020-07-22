Franco Nevada Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.

FNV opened at $155.66 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,514,000 after buying an additional 3,060,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $280,552,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,483,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

