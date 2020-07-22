Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 454,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2,144.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

