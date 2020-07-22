Franchise Group Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Franchise Group stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,053,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $3,529,150.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 117,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth about $385,000.

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

