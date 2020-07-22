Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Premier by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,388,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,027,000 after buying an additional 197,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Premier by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,407,000 after buying an additional 647,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Premier by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,002,000 after buying an additional 148,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Premier by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after buying an additional 827,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

