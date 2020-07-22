Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $682,000 Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,280,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,930,000 after purchasing an additional 341,859 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 19,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

