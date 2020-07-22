Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

