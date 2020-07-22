Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 50 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,996,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,155.77 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,057.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

