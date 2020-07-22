Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,104 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Legg Mason by 444.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Legg Mason by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $11,171,730.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LM opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

