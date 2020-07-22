Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 33,105 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,105 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after buying an additional 857,030 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Herman Miller by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 266,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLHR shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

