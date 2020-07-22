Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Applied Materials stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

