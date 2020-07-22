Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,128 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PPL by 65.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

