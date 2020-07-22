Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

