Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 175 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 60.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

