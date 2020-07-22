Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $353,567.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

