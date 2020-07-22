Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $124.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

