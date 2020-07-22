Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,661,000 after buying an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,574,000 after buying an additional 83,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Dover stock opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

