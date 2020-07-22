Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,331 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 704,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 130,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000.

VMBS opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

