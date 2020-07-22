Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,548 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5,482.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period.

MEAR stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

