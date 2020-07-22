Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,548 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5,482.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period.

MEAR stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.