Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,981,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.