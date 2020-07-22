Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $325,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $451,719,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,510 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $197,782,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,496 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

