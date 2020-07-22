Foster & Motley Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.