Foster & Motley Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

