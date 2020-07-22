Foster & Motley Inc. Has $376,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.