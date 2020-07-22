Foster & Motley Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of AEP opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.76. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

