Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 41.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 236.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

