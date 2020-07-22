Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

