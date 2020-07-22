Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,797 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

