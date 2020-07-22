Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,866 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 95,614 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

STLD opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.