Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer David Volkert Sells 10,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,130.04.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$8.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$63.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.6637844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

