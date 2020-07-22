Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.