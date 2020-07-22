Fortinet’s (FTNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.