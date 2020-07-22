Forterra (LON:FORT) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 194 ($2.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 233 ($2.87).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FORT. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 234 ($2.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 263.60 ($3.24).

Get Forterra alerts:

FORT stock opened at GBX 172.80 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 157.40 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.38.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison acquired 1,144 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,463.70).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.