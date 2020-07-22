Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.14

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 1770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

