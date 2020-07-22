Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Fluent has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 45.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.