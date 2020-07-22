FLETA (FLETA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.06 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $11.06 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01883283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00188614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 992,850,108 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

