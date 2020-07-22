FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Increased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.68.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLT opened at $258.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.46 and its 200-day moving average is $257.25.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

