Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.26

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $88.14, with a volume of 68210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $2,321,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $3,464,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $5,777,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

