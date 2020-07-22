Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $118.24, approximately 914,872 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,104,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,212 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,489.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,783 shares of company stock worth $12,910,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Five9 by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.