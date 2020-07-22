Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $876,637.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,179.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,783 shares of company stock worth $12,910,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.