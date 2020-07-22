FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

FGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 102.11 ($1.26).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 33.24 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $405.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.64. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71).

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £12,920 ($15,899.58). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,483 shares of company stock worth $1,321,946.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

