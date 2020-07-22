FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

