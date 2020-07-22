FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. FirstEnergy has set its Q2 guidance at $0.48-0.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.40-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.