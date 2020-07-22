First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYFW opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYFW. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

